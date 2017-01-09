Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?

Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood’s dimpled hottie Deepika Padukone is all set to party with her contemporary Priyanka Chopra who was one of the presenters at the recently concluded Golden Globes Awards.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to share a photograph of the ‘Mastani’ of Bollywood.

She wrote: So excited to have been a part of this Feel so so so proud @deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam

Deepika is looking stunning in a yellow Ralph Lauren creation and will most definitely make heads turn at the Golden Globes after-party.

Will the two Bollywood biggies strike a pose together at the international event? Let’s wait and watch.