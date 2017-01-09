Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?
Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood’s dimpled hottie Deepika Padukone is all set to party with her contemporary Priyanka Chopra who was one of the presenters at the recently concluded Golden Globes Awards.
Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to share a photograph of the ‘Mastani’ of Bollywood.
She wrote: So excited to have been a part of this Feel so so so proud @deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam
Deepika is looking stunning in a yellow Ralph Lauren creation and will most definitely make heads turn at the Golden Globes after-party.
Will the two Bollywood biggies strike a pose together at the international event? Let’s wait and watch.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's special plans for Makar Sankranti revealed!
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals
- Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?
- Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
Top Videos
-
J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three workers killed
-
Delhi: Man brutally kills father, sets gas cylinder afire in suicide attempt
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft