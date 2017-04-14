close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Google introduces 'style ideas' for fashion

‘Style ideas’ throws up high-quality images that show how someone will look while wearing or carrying the item you searched for.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 08:17
Google introduces &#039;style ideas&#039; for fashion
Pic courtesy: Thinkstock image for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: To enhance user experience when searching for fashion content, Google on Thursday introduced a new feature called "style ideas" in Image Search on mobile web and in Google app for Android.

‘Style ideas’ throws up high-quality images that show how someone will look while wearing or carrying the item you searched for.

"As an added bonus, users will also see an expanded carousel for 'similar items' while searching for apparel products," the company said in a statement.

With 'style ideas', you can see real-life options, it added.

TAGS

GoogleGoogle style ideasGoogle Fashionfashion trendsFashion idea

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video