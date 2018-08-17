हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hema Malini

Hema Malini, Esha Deol set to catwalk for 'Cakewalk'

The 23-minute film marks Esha's comeback after motherhood.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol set to catwalk for &#039;Cakewalk&#039;

Mumbai: Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol Takhtani will walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 to promote the latter's forthcoming movie "Cakewalk". They will be showstoppers for designer Sanjukta Dutta's latest collection 'Abor'.

"I am very excited to be back on the ramp with my mom Hema Malini for designer Sanjukta Dutta to promote my film 'Cakewalk', directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film deals with a certain issue which every women and men in our country will be able to relate," Esha said in a statement.

The 23-minute film marks Esha's comeback after motherhood. 

"Both me and my mom are very excited to support them by wearing the beautiful creations designed by Sanjukta and handcrafted by the women weavers of Assam," added the actress, who will be seen on the fashion runway on August 26.

This Hindi short feature film also stars Tarun Malhotra, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Anindita Bose. Shot entirely in Kolkata, the film deals with a journey of a chef Shilpa Sen, played by Esha,who faces a professional and personal challenge.

"When Ram Kamal mentioned about Sanjukta and her work for weavers in Assam, I was very happy. I think we need more people in our country to promote our handloom industry," added Hema.

Dutta's new collection 'Abor' -- which means independent -- is dedicated to the strong and determined women weavers of Assam. Comprising of ethnic and Indo-western wear, the line boasts of a melange of styles and silhouettes, including her signature mekhela chadors, saris, lehengas, skirts, crop tops and western gowns. 

"Both Hemaji and Esha are the epitome of the essence of 'Abor' which means independent. I am really looking forward to working with Hemaji and Esha. I have been a huge fan of Hemaji myself and getting this opportunity to style her and share the same stage with her cannot be expressed in words," said Dutta. 

 

Tags:
Hema MaliniEsha DeolcakewalkBollywoodcakewalk filmLakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close