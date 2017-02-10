Hrithik Roshan blasts an international brand on Twitter!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kaabil' which faced tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' which released on the same date January 25, 2017.

However, the superstar seemed a little too angry with an international brand for misusing his picture along with his kids'. He wrote: “Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out”

Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out pic.twitter.com/QMB2h9Gm0y — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 9, 2017

There has been no reply from the international brand on Twitter as yet. Let's hope that the issue is resolved soon!