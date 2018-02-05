I'm a hoarder: Kareena Kapoor Khan on fashion

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor said she would not want to make any changes to her wardrobe as she considers herself a "hoarder".

The actor, who returned to the ramp at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 yesterday, said it would not be possible for her to do away with the hobby of collecting things anytime soon.

When asked if she would want to modify her personal collection, Kareena told the reporters, "I don't think I'll change anything in my wardrobe. I (still) hoard my jeans from the time, probably, when I was 20-21. I'm a hoarder. I like to collect things. So getting rid of something... That's not happening any time soon."

The actor turned showstopper for Anamika Khanna's "Nudes Reinvented" collection with Lakme Absolute.

She added that with changing times actors have started paying more attention to how they dress.

"Actors have become fashion conscious. I think it's amazing. Well as long as you're comfortable in what you wear. Once you're comfortable with what you're wearing, I think you're automatically considered stylish and fashionable," she said.

Kareena's husband actor Saif Ali Khan had earlier walked the ramp for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.

The actor said Saif is "jealous" of her as she gets to enjoy the limelight as a regular showstopper.

"His only question was 'how come I'm not the brand ambassador of Lakme'. I think he's just jealous," Kareena said.

"Next season, we both husband and wife will walk the ramp together at the grand finale," she said.

When asked whom she adored as a fashion icon, Kareena said, "I only adore my son. No one else."

The LFW ended yesterday.