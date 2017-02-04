Iulia Vantur makes her maiden walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway!
New Delhi: Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur is slowly but steadily making her presence felt in the country. First, we only saw her with superstar Salman Khan either at parties or with friends hanging out together. But now Iulia is gaining ground and doing some great work here.
The Romanian beauty was recently seen making her debut walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway. She sizzled in a glittering shift dress and walked like a professional model. She shared a picture from the make-up room on Instagram as well.
Iulia walked the ramp for clothing brand Splash of which Salman Khan is a brand ambassador. Besides her Karishma Tanna and Sooraj Pancholi too were seen walking tall on the ramp.
The official Twitter handle of Lakme Fashion Week posted some pictures too.
Lulia Vantur at #LakmeFashionWeek Summer/Resort 2017 #5DaysOfFashion pic.twitter.com/GnxvbOY0Nd
— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) February 3, 2017
#LakmeFashionWeek Summer/Resort 2017 presents @SplashFashions at the @6degreeplatform#5DaysOfFashion #Fashion pic.twitter.com/7fou0XFfBR
— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) February 3, 2017
Earlier, Iulia was seen singing a single Every Night and Day. for Himesh Reshammiya's latest album. Also, she made a stunning appearance on an awards show and presented an important honour along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Way to go girl!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Iulia Vantur makes her maiden walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway!
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' to release in Pakistan; Mahira Khan says 'everyone waiting'!
- Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles didn't know of her pregnancy
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Dance, masti and laughter pangs with 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam!
- Telugu thriller 'Kshanam' to be named 'Sathya' for Tamil remake
- Nepalese transgender model Anjali Lama makes dream debut in India
- Anushka Sharma says 'HELLO' on mag cover!
- Fashion tips: Dos, don'ts for dressing for cocktail parties
- Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor rule the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Kunal Rawal!
- Shahid Kapoor's latest GQ cover shoot will blow your mind! View PICS