Iulia Vantur makes her maiden walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway!

New Delhi: Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur is slowly but steadily making her presence felt in the country. First, we only saw her with superstar Salman Khan either at parties or with friends hanging out together. But now Iulia is gaining ground and doing some great work here.

The Romanian beauty was recently seen making her debut walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway. She sizzled in a glittering shift dress and walked like a professional model. She shared a picture from the make-up room on Instagram as well.

Iulia walked the ramp for clothing brand Splash of which Salman Khan is a brand ambassador. Besides her Karishma Tanna and Sooraj Pancholi too were seen walking tall on the ramp.

The official Twitter handle of Lakme Fashion Week posted some pictures too.

Earlier, Iulia was seen singing a single Every Night and Day. for Himesh Reshammiya's latest album. Also, she made a stunning appearance on an awards show and presented an important honour along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Way to go girl!