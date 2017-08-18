close
Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapoor to walk for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapoor will turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's closing show at The St Regis Mumbai on Sunday.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 19:47
Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapoor to walk for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale

Mumbai: Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapoor will turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's closing show at The St Regis Mumbai on Sunday.

"Tales of Indulgence", the master couturier's latest presentation, takes a fashion-forward step towards innovation when it comes to menswear.

"After a grand couture show, Tales of Indulgence celebrates 12 years of my label at Lakme Fashion Week. We are taking a fashion-forward step by adding women's cocktail dresses and bespoke formal suits and dinner jackets for men.

"My muses for this indulgent collection are the dapper Aditya Roy Kapoor and the sensual Jacqueline Fernandez, both of whom have been showstoppers for me in the past. For a glamourous Winter/Festive collection, Aditya and Jacqueline make the perfect choice, as they have never been paired on the silver screen before. I love pairing actors who haven't done films together before to see fresh chemistry on the runway," said the designer in a statement.

The collection will include traditional pieces with a modern twist. Glamourous eveningwear such as the pre-stitched sari and cape kurtas make for elegant festive wear. Seductive slit gowns with capes and flirty short dresses come in a timeless colour palette of black, oyster grey and ivory.

Also one will see dapper men dressed to the nines in monochrome slim tuxedos and embroidered bandhgalas paired with skinny pants.

 

TAGS

Jacqueline FernandezAditya Roy KapoorManish MalhotraLFW finaleFashionBollywood

