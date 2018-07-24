हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in white on Femina cover—Pic inside

The beautiful actress has graced the cover of Femina India magazine and she looks stunning in white!

Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in white on Femina cover—Pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature each time she appears on a magazine cover or posts a pic on social media. The actress is a regular social media user and often posts interesting pics and videos. The beautiful actress has graced the cover of Femina India magazine and she looks stunning in white!

Check out the pic here, as shared by Jacqueline on Instagram:

On the work front, Jacqueline's latest outing, 'Race 3' was a box office success despite of receiving mixed reviews.

The film also starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Unlike the former parts, this time the movie was directed by Remo D'Souza.

The actress suffered a permanent eye injury on sets of Race 3. She shared that her Iris (circular structure surrounding the pupil) will never be a perfect round again. However, she was grateful for the fact that she can still see!

Jacqueline wrote- “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3memories #abudhabi”

Well, her spirit is something that needs to be admired. While most of us crib about the little things in life, this Bollywood diva is the example of courage and beauty.

Jacqueline also slayed the 'Da-bangg tour' last month with her electrifying performances.  Other actors who were part of the extravagant tour led by Salman Khan included Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Drive' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and happens to be an action drama.

Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezFemina India Magazine coverRace 3

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close