हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool and casual on Grazia cover—Pic inside

The actress will be seen in yet another Karan Johar film

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool and casual on Grazia cover—Pic inside

New Delhi: The beautiful Janhvi Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat when she made her foray into Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter and sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the screens. Janhvi and Ishaan received a warm welcome from the audience and both actors were much appreciated for their performance in the film.

After winning hearts in 'Dhadak', Janvhi is here to leave you awestruck yet again! The young actress has graced the cover of the Grazia India magazine and she looks absolutely stunning!

Check out the cover here:

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The actress will be seen in yet another Karan Johar film! Titled as 'Takht', the movie has an ensemble star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to name a few.

K Jo had announced the lead cast of the film a month ago and the period-drama has already created a buzz.

When asked about becoming a part of Karan's upcoming magnum opus, the actress had earlier told IANS, "What can I say? I am still in shock. It hasn't sunk in yet. It's a big deal for me and I am so eternally grateful and feel so blessed that Karan (Johar) has allowed me to be part of this journey.

She further added, "I am so excited and hope to do a good job... I am just overwhelmed right now."

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorGrazia IndiadhadakTakhtKaran Johar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close