Janhvi Kapoor spills magic on Vogue cover for the first time—See pic

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Jahnvi will soon be making her Bollywood debut. The 21-year-old will be seen in 'Dhadak' along with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. While the buzz around the film is palpable, Janhvi's appearance on the cover of Vogue has been grabbing eyeballs.

The gorgeous actress is simply spilling magic on the cover with her captivating eyes and beautiful smile. This is the first ever magazine cover that she has graced and it is mesmerising.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the cover:

Coming to the film 'Dhadak', it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The movie was a superhit and received a warm response from the audiences.

The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018.

While Janhvi graced the cover of Vogue, her sister Sonam Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the cover of Filmfare, creating quite a buzz. Looks like the Kapoor sisters are busy raising the temperature and giving us major fashion goals!

Sonam also shared Janhvi's first-ever magazine cover appearance on her Instagram handle.