close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kangana Ranaut glitters in gold on Filmfare cover – See PIC

The three-time National Film Award winning actress is shooting for her upcoming period film – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:58
Kangana Ranaut glitters in gold on Filmfare cover – See PIC

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut glitters every time she delivers a performance worth a standing ovation. The curly-haired beauty, who minces no words and is extremely bold, took the sex quotient up a notch by shimmering in gold in the cover of Filmfare.

Check out the September issue of Filmfare here:

The three-time National Film Award winning actress is shooting for her upcoming period film – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, in which she essays the role of the valiant Rani Lakshmi Bai.

She is also looking forward to the release of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Simran’ which is slated to release on September 15.

TAGS

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut FilmfareKangana Ranaut picsFilmfareFilmfare magazine

From Zee News

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give you goosebumps - Watch
Movies

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give yo...

Chiranjeevi&#039;s next film titled &#039;Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy&#039;
Regional

Chiranjeevi's next film titled 'Sye Raa Narasimha...

Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s latest pic with mommy Kareena and aunt Karisma is too cute to handle!
People

Taimur Ali Khan's latest pic with mommy Kareena and au...

Joss Whedon&#039;s ex-wife accuses him of being &#039;hypocritical feminist&#039;
People

Joss Whedon's ex-wife accuses him of being 'hypoc...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand
People

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a...

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?
People

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sa...

Farah Khan feels Ananya is &#039;too lovely&#039; to be Chunky Pandey&#039;s daughter
People

Farah Khan feels Ananya is 'too lovely' to be Chu...

Arshad Warsi wraps up &#039;Golmaal Again&#039; shoot
Movies

Arshad Warsi wraps up 'Golmaal Again' shoot

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video