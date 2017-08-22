Kangana Ranaut glitters in gold on Filmfare cover – See PIC

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut glitters every time she delivers a performance worth a standing ovation. The curly-haired beauty, who minces no words and is extremely bold, took the sex quotient up a notch by shimmering in gold in the cover of Filmfare.

Check out the September issue of Filmfare here:

The three-time National Film Award winning actress is shooting for her upcoming period film – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, in which she essays the role of the valiant Rani Lakshmi Bai.

She is also looking forward to the release of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Simran’ which is slated to release on September 15.