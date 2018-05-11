Kangana Ranaut goes bold, makes heads turn at Cannes 2018 - Watch

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has made her debut at the Festival De Cannes at the French Riviera. It is one of the most celebrated annual events for movie lovers and is attended by some of the biggest names from the world of cinema.

Our very own curly-haired beauty - Kangana - who has three National Film Awards to her credit, is all set to dazzle at the event and impress film personalities from the world over.

Kangana, who has often grabbed eyeballs with her unique style statement is out there to set the temperature soaring.

The diva from Himachal walked the streets of Cannes in a super-sexy jacket and trouser by Trussardi. She flaunted her inner-wear and grabbed eyeballs by going bold!

Kangana, who defines her own style, recreated the old world charm by choosing a heavily sequinned but sensual black saree, a Sabyasachi creation and a bouffant-inspired hairdo for her first appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

And for the Red Carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama "Plaire, aimer et courir vite", Kangana sashayed in a Zuhair Murad creation, which complemented her slender frame by being a perfect mix of sensuality with the romanticism of the sheer fabric, and boldness of the cut.

Her hair was done in a messy bun, with minimalistic but dramatic eye makeup.

(With IANS inputs)