Kangana Ranaut looks like a dream on the cover of L'Officiel India

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut looks graceful on the cover of L'Officiel India’s anniversary issue! The beauty from Himachal has been presented as the “The Unbreakable” and she looks dayum stunning in a Ermanno Scervino creation.

Check out the cover photo here:

Styled by Dhruv Aditya Dave and photographed by Suresh Natarajan, Kangana comes across as a serene beauty. Her hair has been styled by Gabriel Georgiou while Anil C has done her make-up. Christian Louboutin and Arkish Jewels have accessorised her look.

On the work front, Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Rangoon’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is slated to release on February 24.