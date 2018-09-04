Kangana Ranaut turns into an ethereal bride for Vogue—See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kangana Ranaut has featured on the cover of Vogue India –The Vogue Wedding Book 2018 and you will be smitten by her ethereal look. She looks simply stunning in a pastel minty green attire with heavy jewellery.

The official handle of the team shared the cover picture on Instagram with a caption: Ethereal #KanganaRanaut graces the cover of #TheVogueWeddingBook2018 September issue and she looks every bit of a fairytale bride in it. Designer: @taruntahiliani, Photographed by Signe Vilstrup (@signe_vilstrup). Styled by Priyanka Kapadia (@priyanka86). Hair by Gabriel Georgiou (@georgiougabriel). Makeup by Sandhya Shekar (@sandhyashekar

On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' in which she portrays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. It is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It features Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande playing pivotal parts in the period drama. The film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Kangana also has 'Mental Hai Kya' with Rajkummar Rao. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.