Karan Johar

Karan Johar attends Paris Fashion Week in style

Karan Johar attends Paris Fashion Week in style

Paris: Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in uber stylish ensembles for a Gucci show at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Karan on Tuesday shared various photographs and videos from the Gucci show at the gala, where he made a fashion statement himself.

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director looked chic in a grey check blazer, accompanied with black pants and big black frames. Karan added more style to the outfit with a bespectacled look and a silver Prada neck accessory, setting new fashion goals for men.

The 46-year-old also posted a photo with his famous pout, and he was accompanied by K-pop artiste Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.

Apart from the director, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania is also present there at PFW, which will be held till October 3.

 

Karan JoharKJoParis Fashion WeekFashionBollywood

