Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cut a power picture on Filmfare cover!

New Delhi: Gone are those days when marriage was considered to be a taboo and a dead-end to the illustrious career of heroines. Our new-age B-Town actresses are super confident, ambitious and iconic in every which way. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja not just break the notion of 'working after marriage' is difficult but also stand as a tall inspiration for upcoming actors.

Bebo and Sonam graced the latest cover of Filmfare magazine. The two are giving major boss lady feels cutting a suave picture. The two will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' and is hitting the screens on June 1, 2018.

Check out the Filmfare cover shared on Instagram by 'Veere Di Wedding' official account.

Besides Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania play the lead roles. 'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Sonam recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.