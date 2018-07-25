हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk for Shane-Falguni Peacock at ICW

The actress is going to enthrall the runway as a showstoppee in an outfit designed by the creative duo.  

Pic courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from the movie Veere Di Wedding.

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is to going to walk for designers Shane and Falguni Peaock at India Couture Week on Thursday.

The actress is going to enthrall the runway as a showstoppee in an outfit designed by the creative duo.

"The line is for the women of now. The inspiration has been derived from the palace of Junagarh , where a Parisian queen was invited for a mela. The folklore is very modern-chic and will resonate with the new age women. It is for the modern bride, a woman who knows exactly what she wants and is fuss free. It's something I can showcase at the Paris couture week if we cut the excess frill and other elements," the designers told IANS in a joint statement.

Led by Sunil Sethi, president of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) , the event will see countries top couturiers showcasing their line at the fashion day fashion gala that starts here Wednesday night.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanShane-Falguni PeacockIndia Couture WeekIndian fashion DesignersFashion Design Council of India

