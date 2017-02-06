Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at LFW finale show – See Pics

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who delivered her first bundle of joy – son Taimur Ali Khan – a month-and-a-half ago on December 20, ruled the runway as she walked the ramp for Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week finale show at the Bandra Fort here.

"I am walking the ramp just 46 days after giving birth to my son. I don't think that it was a big deal to do. I was happy when I was approached with the idea," Kareena told PTI.

The actress slayed the runway like a boss as she strutted her stuff wearing a white maxi dress teamed with a soft gold long jacket around the amphitheatre venue much to the delight of shutterbugs and guests.

Check out the images below:

#KareenaKapoorKhan#AlchemyByAnitaDongre #LakmeAbsoluteGrandFinale @lakmefashionwk A photo posted by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:59am PST

#LakmeAbsoluteGrandFinale #AlchemyByAnitaDongre @lakmefashionwk A photo posted by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00am PST

#AlchemyByAnitaDongre #LakmeAbsoluteGrandFinale @lakmefashionwk A video posted by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:04am PST

Incidentally the actress is also the face of Dongre's western wear brand And.

"I have a great association with Anita. She is very inspirational, not just to me but to all women across the country who relate to her clothes and wear her brand," she says.

Kareena's designer friend Manish Malhotra, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, Diana Penty, Gul Panag, Shaban Azmi, Shriya Sra, Juhi Chawla were present during the show to cheer the actress from the sidelines during the show.

Bebo, who is the brand ambassador for Lakme was the muse for Dongre's Summer/Resort collection which was inspired by liquid gold/argan oil, the main component of the new range of lipsticks by the beauty company.

(With PTI inputs)