Kareena Kapoor Khan walks like a queen at India Couture Week 2018—Watch

New Delhi: The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her timeless beauty. The gorgeous Bollywood actress never fails to make heads turn whenever she is clicked at an event. The magic of 'Bebo' is so much that even if she takes a casual stroll in the city, whatever she wears becomes a style statement. Bebo is not on any social media handles but her pictures go viral in no time, owing to the huge fan-following she has.

Kareena recently became the showstopper at India Couture Week 2018. The actress wore a golden coloured lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off the pictures and videos once you see them.

Several fan clubs shared videos from the event on Instagram:

Breathtaking, isn't it?

Kareena's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' emerged a box office winner. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film became the third topmost opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on an opening day. The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

With numbers like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' title track, the music of the film also topped various chartbuster lists.