Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur's birth in style!

New Delhi: The happiness of Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering her first baby Taimur Ali Khan was seen and felt completely on the internet. Imagine how the Kapoors and Khans must be celebrating the big day. The internet was flooded with messages and tweets congratulating an adorable couple of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Amid fans and celebrities wishing well for the family, actress sister Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram post is so eye-catching. She first announced the news with a cute 'It's a boy' message and today she posted a picture with Saif where they can be seen celebrating the big day in style.

The casually dressed Saif looks chilled out whereas Karisma rocks with red lipstick taking away all the limelight. The green-eyed actress looks simply gorgeous.

Kareena delivered her baby in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, around 7.30 am, reportedly.