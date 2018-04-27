Karisma Kapoor rule the ramp in this ethnic ensemble at Asian Designer Week — Photos inside

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is often seen sashaying down the ramp, on Friday walked the runway at Asian Designer Week.

The three-day long fashion event is being held at Bikaner House in the national capital.

Decked up in an ethnic outfit, Karisma looked every bit royal as she walked the runway as the showstopper.

Check out her photos here:

The actress was wearing a light peach-pink floral-embroidered lehenga choli. She teamed her look keeping her open and let it rest on the one side. In addition, she did not experiment much with her makeup and had no accessories apart from golden earrings. Well, Karisma shines like a true star in this ethnic outfit.

Earlier in the day, the actress was spotted along with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. The Kapoor sisters had arrived in Delhi together for their respective projects.