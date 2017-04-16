Katrina Kaif brings polka dot fashion to fore!

New Delhi: The desi Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif has an ocean of fan following who love to watch her films and never miss out on catching up any news about the diva. The tall and talented beauty has a style of her own which is both fashion forward as well as comfy.

Katrina was recently spotted at a plush Mumbai eat out and the diva was clicked outside. She looked gorgeous wearing a black and white polka dots dress along with black shiny shoes.

Reportedly, Kat was dining with Salman Khan's sister Alvira, who also happens to be the 'Jagga Jasoos' actress' close friends. One of the fan clubs of the actress took to Twitter and shared her pictures. Check them out here:

Katrina Kaif looked like a breath of fresh air last night pic.twitter.com/Pe9dCpoiUL — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 15, 2017

The diva surely brought back the 80s polka dots fashion which was a huge rage back then. We must say she really rocks the polka dot look!