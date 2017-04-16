close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Katrina Kaif brings polka dot fashion to fore!

The desi Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif has an ocean of fan following who love to watch her films and never miss out on catching up any news about the diva. The tall and talented beauty has a style of her own which is both fashion forward as well as comfy.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:55
Katrina Kaif brings polka dot fashion to fore!

New Delhi: The desi Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif has an ocean of fan following who love to watch her films and never miss out on catching up any news about the diva. The tall and talented beauty has a style of her own which is both fashion forward as well as comfy.

Katrina was recently spotted at a plush Mumbai eat out and the diva was clicked outside. She looked gorgeous wearing a black and white polka dots dress along with black shiny shoes.

Reportedly, Kat was dining with Salman Khan's sister Alvira, who also happens to be the 'Jagga Jasoos' actress' close friends. One of the fan clubs of the actress took to Twitter and shared her pictures. Check them out here:

The diva surely brought back the 80s polka dots fashion which was a huge rage back then. We must say she really rocks the polka dot look!

TAGS

Katrina KaifKatrinapolka dotspolka dots dressBollywoodSalman Khan

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in &#039;Hanuman Da Damdaar&#039;
Movies

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Malayalam film ‘Godha&#039; trailer OUT!
Regional

Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here&#039;s what happened
Music

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu fes...

Noted actor Clifton James dead
People

Noted actor Clifton James dead

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great &#039;treat&#039;!
Movies

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and J...

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar
People

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video