Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in this golden dress

Mumbai: One of Bollywood's prettiest actresses Katrina Kaif, who is blessed with an hour-glass-frame and a beautiful face, shimmered in a golden dress created by Manish Malhotra.

She had worn the outfit for a performance during an event in Delhi.

The ace fashion designer took to Instagram to share images of Katrina's outfits and performance at the event. She danced to her chartbuster songs - Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and Afghan Jalebi from the film Phantom.

Check out the images below:

On the work front, Katrina has quite an exciting year ahead. She has two big releases during the second half of the year - a film titled Zero with Shah Rukh Khan co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai - and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan.

The stunner has also bagged Remo D'Souza's film touted as the biggest dance film ever! The untitled project will have Katrina paired with Varun Dhawan for the first time and it will also be her first dance film.

Katrina's previous release - Tiger Zinda Hai - with her former real-life beau Salman Khan proved to be a roaring success. The film minted over Rs 350 crores at the domestic Box Office and did pretty well overseas too.

In the spy-thriller ( a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger), Tiger Zinda Hai saw Katrina performing some breathtaking action and stunt sequences.

Here's wishing the lady all the very best for her upcoming films.