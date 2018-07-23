हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this desi avatar - See pic

The pretty actress looked stunning in a beige lehanga choli with a matching dupatta.   

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this desi avatar - See pic
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif who recently inaugurated new showrooms of a jewellery brand in the national capital region, took to her Instagram post to share a photograph that shows her in a traditional Indian attire.

It is apparent from the caption that Katrina was in Indore for an event. The pretty actress looked stunning in a beige lehanga choli with a matching dupatta. She teamed it up with a golden choker necklace and dangling jhumkas. A black bindi complemented her look beautifully.

Check out the image below:

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She has two big-budget films slated to release this year - Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. 

The Dhoom 3 star had a great time at the Box Office last year with Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The film broke several records at the Box Office. She played Zoya, an Intelligence officer in the sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina has another big film in her kitty. She has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the first time for Remo D'Souza's biggest dance film.

Here's congratulating Katrina for her future projects.

