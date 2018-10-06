हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif slays in black on Harper's Bazaar cover—Pic

Katina turned cover girl for the 10th Anniversary edition of Harper's Bazaar magazine.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has often left us awe-struck with her mesmerising looks. The actress an active social media user and keeps updating her fans with details from her life. Kat is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood and has an ocean of fans. She has appeared on various magazine covers and made our hearts skip a beat.

Katina turned cover girl for the 10th Anniversary edition of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The actress looks breathtaking in a black outfit and sleek hair.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer of film dropped a few days ago and garnered over 5.44 crore views on YouTube within days.

Katrina plays the role of Suraiyya in the film and was seen performing some kickass dance moves in the trailer. Looks like Suraiyya will be the glamour element in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The film is helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Talking about the director, Katrina had earlier told PTI, “ Victor (Acharya) is a phenomenal director. I am blown away by his vision and the spectacle that he tries to create. To be part of this film is a huge honour for me. The kind of entertainment that Victor and the whole team wants to bring to the audience through this film is great. It will be a special film to remember always.

The film releases on November 8 this year and is expected to have a grand opening.

Katrina KaifThugs of HindostanAamir khan

