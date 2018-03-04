Kim Kardashian West’s pic in sizzling red Sabyasachi saree is breaking the internet

Mumbai: American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has made internet go crazy once again. The diva who has been blessed with curvy frame, did a phot-shoot for Vogue India recently. And guess what, she wore a Sabyasachi for one of the photos.

Sabyasachi, one of India’s leading fashion designers, who specializes in Indian ethnic and bridal wear, took to his Instagram to share her picture.

Explaining what she is wearing, Sabyasachi wrote: “Kim Kardashian West @kimkardashian in a signature red Sabyasachi 'Aakash-tara' saree for Vogue India March 2018 issue @vogueindia.

28 zardosi karigars from Calcutta meticulously hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads on 60gsm chiffon to create a modern saree using age old Indian craftsmanship. The nimble technique, though time consuming creates an extremely supple drape that has the flexibility of a chain mail.

This look is a preview of our Spring-Summer 2018 Couture collection, 'Le Club De Calcutta', to be unveiled exclusively on Instagram on the 8th of March 2018 at 8pm (IST). Stay tuned.

Photo Courtesy: @gregswalesart

Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania

Makeup by: @makeupbymario

#Sabyasachi #KimKardashian #VogueIndia #SabyasachiSaree #LeClubDeCalcutta #TheWorldOfSabyasachi (sic).”

Kim rose to popularity after appearing in reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. She is married to Rapper Kanye West and has three children with him. The couple welcomed the first bundle of joy on June 15, 2013. On December 5, 2015, the couple became parents to son Saint West and on January 15, 2018, they had a new member in the family – their third child, daughter Chicago was born via surrogacy.