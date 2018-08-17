हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda to walk for Sweta and Priyangsu at LFW

The clothing range is inspired by mystical rocky terrain of the Irish mountain lands and their culture.

Kriti Kharbanda to walk for Sweta and Priyangsu at LFW

Mumbai: Actor Kirti Kharbanda will turn showstopper for designers Sweta and Priyangsu's label "Tahweave" at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. 

The designers will be showcasing their collection titled 'Unchartered' on the last day of the fashion extravaganza. 

The clothing range is inspired by mystical rocky terrain of the Irish mountain lands and their culture.

"With this collection we are paying homage to the natural beauty that surrounds us. The landscapes that people usually ignore, the mountains, are the source of our inspiration for this collection that reflects their rugged beauty and glory," Sweta and Priyangsu said in a statement. 

The silhouettes range from structured overlays to draped dresses crafted in shades like blush pink, burgundy, chocolate brown and green.

With minimal embroidery, the collection deals with women's contemporary occasion wear. 

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 runs from August 22 to 26.

 

Tags:
Kriti KharbandaSweta and Priyangsu labelLFWFashionLakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close