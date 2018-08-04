Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in blue on Cosmopolitan cover —Pic inside

New Delhi: The incredibly beautiful and talented actress Kriti Sanon is often making headlines. The actress has a million dollar smile and the looks to die for! Kriti has an ocean of fan-follwing and each time the beautiful actress posts a pic on social media or is spotted in public, heads turn!

Kriti has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for its August issue and she looks ultra-glam in a blue jumpsuit. We can't get our eyes off the word 'Defy' written on the actress's belt.

The actress shared the cover on Twitter and wrote, “DEFY anyone who puts you down. DEFY limitations that hold you back. DEFY the norms that stop you from dreaming. DEFY Gravity. You are meant to FLY!!@cosmoindia August 2018 issue #CoverGirl”

Kriti will next be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh. The shoot of the film wrapped a few days ago and the movie is slated to release on September 13.

The much-talented actress has also been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Paanipat'. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

'Paanipat' will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Kriti has also teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for 'Luka Chuppi'. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. This will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen doing a film together. Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan previously in 'Raabta' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput.