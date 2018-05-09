Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya sports danglers in poolside bikini pics - See

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's most popular actress - Shraddha Arya - who is a household name as Preeta of Kundali Bhagya - is quite an avid social media user. She loves posting pictures and videos of hers on Instagram and her fans love them thoroughly.

She took to the photo-sharing site to post images from a new photo-shoot.

The pretty actress who was styled by Oorja, took to the photo-sharing site to share images shot by Megha Wadhwa at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong.

Shraddha has displayed her chic and unusual style statement by wearing dangling earrings to compliment her bikini. (The earrings worn by Shraddha have been designed by Avrachic.)

Check out the pic embedded below:

Shraddha began her acting career after participating ina talent show titled India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She has been a part of shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki to name a few.

She has also worked in Hindi and regional films and the list includes Kalvanin Kadhali (Tamil), Nishabd (Hindi), Vandae Maatharam (Malayalam), Romeo (Telugu) and Double Decker (Kannada).