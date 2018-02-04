Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks angelic in white before the finale—Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to walk the ramp at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

Kareena will take to the ramp as the showstopper in a creation by designer Anamika Khanna.

The gorgeous actress is not present on social media but her fan pages keep us all updated.

A twitter fan page of bebo shared pictures and videos of the actress right ahead of the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. Kareena looks angelic in an off-white outfit with a sleek ponytail and kohled eyes.

Here are the pictures and videos, as shared by the fan club:

Kareena has added grandeur to Lakme Fashion Week finales in the past as well. She dazzled the ramp when she was pregnant with her first child, Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan also walked the ramp as showstopper for designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Saif said that his wife, Kareena was amazed to hear about his plans.

"My wife was surprised and amazed as I believe; she thought she was the only one walking the Lakme Fashion Week. But this was a last minute thing," Saif told media during the post-show conference.

When asked if he is going to be making LFW appearances regularly now, Saif said: "I don't know how Kareena would feel if I became a permanent fixture at the LFW."

(With IANS Inputs)