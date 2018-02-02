Lakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut turns showstopper for Shyamal and Bhumika

Mumbai: Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut will take centre stage as a 'fairytale muse' at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018 edition when she turns showstopper for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika's Wonderland line.

"Kangana Ranaut is a superstar who exudes confidence while being fearless and bold. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly embodies the qualities of a Shyamal Bhumika woman with great finesse and fearlessness," Shyamal told IANS.

Bhumika added: "She stands up for her rights and truly does represent the modern Indian woman. We could not have thought of anyone more ideal for us to present this new collection at Lakme Fashion Week."

The designers will showcase their creations with a collection titled Wonderland on Sunday.

They describe it as a "collection of enthralling elements in gorgeous hues and intricate embroidery".

For the occasion-wear line, the designers sought inspiration from a mystical Wonderland.

Pastel colours with beads strung together on tulle, delicate embroidery with flowing satin and quintessential saris with their signature cutwork edges are featured prominently.