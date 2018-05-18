Limited edition red carpet line to be unveiled at IIFA

New Delhi: Fashion e-tailer Myntra will be launching its limited edition red carpet line at the International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards next month in Bangkok.

Myntra, the official style partner for the awards ceremony will launch the collection with a fashion walk with IIFA Rocks, a musical night.

The line will boast of red carpet looks at affordable prices for the consumers. The looks will be put together from an assortment of outfits and accessories.

The fashion line that is to be showcased as part of the IIFA show will include the classic evening pastels, the ruffles and flounce, the glamorous baroque nights and the trending asymmetric hemlines.

Gunjan Soni, Chief Managing Officer, Myntra & Head, Jabong, said: "We clocked millions of impressions on social media during the previous edition and received encouraging response from our customers and expect even greater visibility in the upcoming edition in Bangkok."

The gala will be held June 22-24 at the Siam Niramit Theatre.