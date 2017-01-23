Mahira Khan looks stunning in THIS white outfit!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady in his upcoming film ‘Raees’ – Mahira Khan – is blessed with irresistible good looks. The Pakistani beauty, who has been lucky enough to bag a film opposite the Badshah of Bollywood, couldn’t have had a better debut than this.

The pretty actress is not in India to promote the film but she is doing her bit in her unique way across the border.

Mahira took to Twitter Sunday to post a beautiful photo captioned ‘Raees’ in which she can be seen wearing a chic white outfit.

Check it out here:

As Asiya, Mahira is all set to wow Indian audiences and her chemistry with SRK has already left moviegoers spellbound.

And going by Mahira’s style statement, it can be said that the stunning girl’s choices are truly ‘Raees’!