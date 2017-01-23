close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Mahira Khan looks stunning in THIS white outfit!

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:47
Mahira Khan looks stunning in THIS white outfit!
Mahira as Asiya in 'Raees'.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady in his upcoming film ‘Raees’ – Mahira Khan – is blessed with irresistible good looks. The Pakistani beauty, who has been lucky enough to bag a film opposite the Badshah of Bollywood, couldn’t have had a better debut than this.

The pretty actress is not in India to promote the film but she is doing her bit in her unique way across the border.

Mahira took to Twitter Sunday to post a beautiful photo captioned ‘Raees’ in which she can be seen wearing a chic white outfit.

Check it out here:

As Asiya, Mahira is all set to wow Indian audiences and her chemistry with SRK has already left moviegoers spellbound.

And going by Mahira’s style statement, it can be said that the stunning girl’s choices are truly ‘Raees’!

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.