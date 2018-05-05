Malaika Arora clicked outside her gym in her 'favourite' pink shoes — See her photos

Model-actress Malaika Arora was spotted by the photogs outside a gym in Bandra as she flaunted her toned body in a sexy pair of printed shorts and sheer white top. Malaika, who has a body to die for, looked breathtakingly beautiful in these photos. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika is quite well known in the film industry for her bold looks and curvaceous figure. And the lady makes sure to spend hours at her gym sweating it out to maintain that hourglass figure. Despite being in her 40s, Malaika never misses her workout regime and hits her gym every single day.

Check out her photos here:

In the meantime, reports have claimed that Malaika is all set to add another feature to her cap by opening yoga centres in Mumbai. Called Diva Studios By Malaika Arora, they will cater only to women. Apart from teaching traditional yoga, there will also be a range of other workouts on offer.