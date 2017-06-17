close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Malaika Arora lists her must have yoga outfits

Take your fitness style quotient one notch higher this International Yoga Day with Bollywood actor, style icon and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora as she decodes the perfect yoga wear for the style conscious fitness freaks.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:57
Malaika Arora lists her must have yoga outfits

New Delhi: Take your fitness style quotient one notch higher this International Yoga Day with Bollywood actor, style icon and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora as she decodes the perfect yoga wear for the style conscious fitness freaks.

An endorser of Yoga and well known for reinventing her fitness regime with Aerial Yoga and other forms, Malaika has recently been announced as part of Reebok's ‘Fashionably Fit' family.

Here are her top picks for the International Yoga day that is celebrated on June 21. 

* Black is back in vogue: For the actress, black can never go wrong if you are ready for yoga sessions. 

* Style-up with graphics and stripes: Stretch, bend and flip with tights that infuse comfort and style. In addition to giving flexibility, the tights also enhance the experience of your Yoga session, making it ideal for any body type. Opt for the graphic prints and stripes to stay in your fashionable best.

* Be spotted with the right accessories: If you are a fitness diva yourself and believes in posing before or after your regime, do not forget to wear the accessory like slim fit bomber jacket, that blends leather and nylon to give a contemporary look, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor sessions.

TAGS

Malaika AroraMalaikaYoga Outfitsmalaika yogaBollywood

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Television

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of sou...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video