Manish Arora gets royal invite for special reception at Buckingham Palace

New Delhi: Veteran designer Manish Arora will visit the Buckingham Palace in London for a special reception being held to mark the beginning of the UK-India Year of Culture.

The designer, who has been bestowed with the prestigious Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur by France, will visit the palace of Queen Elizabeth II on February 27. Arora says it's an honour for him to represent India.

"It is such an honour and privilege to be chosen by Her Majesty to represent India at the reception celebrating a wonderful initiative. India and the UK have such a deep history and this cultural exchange is a great way to strengthen the relationship between our homelands," Arora said in a statement.

This year, India and Britain are celebrating a major bilateral year of cultural exchange. The veteran designer added that "this is definitely a dream come true and I couldn't have asked for a better start to the year".