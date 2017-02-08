Manish Arora gets royal invite for special reception at Buckingham Palace
New Delhi: Veteran designer Manish Arora will visit the Buckingham Palace in London for a special reception being held to mark the beginning of the UK-India Year of Culture.
The designer, who has been bestowed with the prestigious Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur by France, will visit the palace of Queen Elizabeth II on February 27. Arora says it's an honour for him to represent India.
"It is such an honour and privilege to be chosen by Her Majesty to represent India at the reception celebrating a wonderful initiative. India and the UK have such a deep history and this cultural exchange is a great way to strengthen the relationship between our homelands," Arora said in a statement.
This year, India and Britain are celebrating a major bilateral year of cultural exchange. The veteran designer added that "this is definitely a dream come true and I couldn't have asked for a better start to the year".
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kangana Ranaut looks like a dream on the cover of L'Officiel India
- Shahid Kapoor shimmers in grey for Harper's Bazaar Bride cover!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at LFW finale show – See Pics
- Shabana Azmi supports Kotwara fashion show at LFW
- Iulia Vantur makes her maiden walk on Lakme Fashion Week runway!