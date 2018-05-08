Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone ditch safe bets, opt for an edgy look—Pics

New Delhi: The Met Gala 2018 was high on drama and glitz as who's who of the entertainment industry dazzled at the red carpet. This year the theme at Met Gala happens to be 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', and the celebs made sure to turn heads with their stunning outfits.

Desi beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone turned up for the event and interestingly both the ladies chose shades of red this time. While Dippy went for blood red Prabal Gurung gown, Priyanka wore a maroon velvet Ralph Lauren gown along with some heavy embellishments covering her head to shoulder.

Check out the looks here:

INDIA #priyankachopra A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial) on May 7, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 7, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 7, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

Last year, PeeCee had created a storm on social media as she walked the red carpet wearing a Ralph Lauren trenchcoat with a 20 feet long train.

Met Gala is considered to be the Oscars of fashion and this year too some of the celebs like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj etc made sure they stand out from the rest like true boss ladies!

The Met Gala 2018 took place at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.