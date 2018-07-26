हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in saree, proves the traditional Indian garment is a woman's best friend - See pics

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bengali beauty Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is very fond of sarees. The actress, who is all set to make her debut in a Hindi fiction show, is a self-confessed admirer and patron of the traditional Indian garment for women. 

After making her fans go gaga over her sensuous Jhuma Boudi avatar in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2, Monalisa is gearing up to send shivers down their spine as Mohono ( a daayan) in a horror daily soap titled Nazar, which is slated to go on air from July 30 from Monday to Friday at 11pm.

However, there is one thing in common between Jhuma Boudi and Mohono. Both these characters showcase Monalisa's love for sarees.

Many Indian women including the evergreen Rekha, the powerhouse of talent Vidya Balan and several others, flaunt their love for the six-yard-long ethnic wear. And their closet includes the finest of weaves be it the Benarasi, Kanjeevaram or Chanderi.

Monalisa too has flaunted her love for sarees on several occasions. Here's taking a look at 15 photographs that prove that a saree is Monalisa's best friend.

 

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa videosMonalisa saree picnazarBigg Boss 10Monalisa Bhojpuri films

