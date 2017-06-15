Monsoon special: Get ready with skin, hair care essentials

New Delhi: Monsoon comes with the constant struggle to feel fresh and protect your skin and hair from the drastic and confused weather conditions but a few simple steps like carrying face wipes or washing hair twice or thrice a week can make you feel better, say experts.

Donald Simrock, Lakmé Skin and Makeup expert and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited, share some tips that can help breeze through the rain-induced months while keeping the skin fresh and hair strong and healthy.

* For skin:

* The one thing that is an absolute must for every person who dreams of naturally glowing skin is drinking an ample amount of water to hydrate yourself at all points of time. Also, you can opt for rose tea which is perfect to give you that natural glow and hydration.

* Always carry a pack of face wipes. Keeping your face cleansed, toned and hydrated with facial wipes at regular intervals prevents your skin from clogging up in the long run and keeps you fresh all the time.

* During the rains, all your skin really needs is to breathe. The use of excessive make-up prevents that from happening. Your ultimate motto for the monsoons should be - less is more.

* With the onset of the monsoons, we are all guilty of choosing foods like pakodas and bhajiyas which just add to the skincare woes! This monsoon, pledge to detoxify your skin by minimizing the fried food diet, to uncover your spotless and glowy fresh face. Eat pakodas but sweat it out. And don't forget, water is your best friend for life.

* For hair:

* Monsoons are notorious for itchy scalps, flaking and dandruff. Include a good anti-dandruff shampoo that is mild and also provides moisturisation at the same time. Some of the ingredients to look out for are Piroctone Olamine and Vitamin B5.

* Wash your hair at least twice or thrice a week and keep the scalp dry to avoid fungal and bacterial infections.

* Avoid using excessive styling products which will leave your hair looking limp and lifeless. Refrain from using heat styling tools as they drain moisture from the hair and leave them looking frizzy and lifeless.