Mouni Roy looks unapologetically sensuous in these photographs

Mumbai: Mouni Roy, one of Indian television’s prettiest actresses, has a huge fan following. And now after making a million hearts skip a beat as Naagin, the Bengali beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Askahy Kumar in Reema Kagti’s Gold.

Roy, who wowed her fans with her flawless beauty, dancing and acting skills, recently did a photoshoot for Sajna, daughter of veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan.

Mouni looks breathtakingly sensuous in the photographs taken by Sajna.

Check them out here:

VENI . . . @sajnasivan A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

VIDI A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

AMAVI A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Mouni is also quite popular on social media. Fans of the actress go gaga over her every time she posts pictures or videos. Moreover, her fan clubs too are actively involved in spreading her magic on the internet.

The small screen diva has taken a huge leap and will make a splash on the silverscreen soon. There were rumours suggesting that she was being backed by Salman but she has apparently made it to Hindi Cinema purely on merit.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, while talking about Mouni’s Bollywood debut said, “To be honest, nobody recommended her. She is talented... It's like taking away someone's talent by saying that somebody recommended her. She was actually auditioned for that part and she gave a fantastic audition.”

“We all -- Farhan (Akhtar), Reema (Kagti) and everyone watched the audition and we chose her. So, just like all others, she was actually auditioned and after that she got the part. It was not based on recommendations,” he added.