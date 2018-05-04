Mr and Miss Delhi 2018: Abhay Walia, Mansi Jamwal win titles

New Delhi: Beauty pageants serve as a huge platform for those looking at a career in the entertainment or glamour industry. Recently, Mr and Miss Delhi contest was held in the capital city and the event saw celebrity judge Arbaaz Khan making his starry presence felt.

Bollywood actor, director and producer Arbaaz was seemed impressed with the talents of the young contestants who are willing to make a career in the film industry. “One needs to be passionate if he or she wants to earn name and fame in the Bollywood industry and after judging this show I can definitely say that the industry will get some good superstars in future”, Khan said.

Chandigarh boy Abhay Wali, a model and fitness expert by profession, and Delhi girl Mansi Jamwal, a model and fashion blogger, won the title and the event was organised by Skywalk Entertainment at The Umrao in New Delhi.

The event was attended by some of the prominent faces from different walks of the lifelike Russian singer and director Svetlana Fox, renowned celebrity skincare and make-up expert Aashmeen Munjal, managing director of BIG BOY TOYZ Jatin Ahuja and others.

‘Mr & Miss India 2018’ saw a total of 106 participants from across the country.

Manish Sahdev and Ankita Aggarwal of Skywalk Entertainment said that they will continue to provide such platforms to the young generation and help the winners to get a breakthrough in Bollywood.