Navratri

Navratri 2018: Look vibrant in yellow- Style tips for women

Today, being the second day of Navratri, welcome Goddess Brahmcharini donned in the chastity of Yellow.

Navratri 2018: Look vibrant in yellow- Style tips for women
Representational Image

Yellow, the colour of sunshine, hope, freshness, happiness, positivity, energy, optimism, enlightenment, remembrance, intellect, and joy. Yellow is the most luminous of all the colours of the spectrum. It’s the colour that captures our attention more than any other colour. It’s the colour of exhilaration, of enlightenment and creativity, sunshine and spring. The colour yellow is analogous to learning. It is a colour that resonates with the left (or logical) side of the brain, where it stimulates our psyche and perception. Yellow is the best colour to boost enthusiasm in your life and can contribute with greater confidence and sanguineness. Since it is the colour of the day for the second day of Navratri, we are here to give tips to captivate the gazes and make the Yellow hues work for you.

 

 

Whole schmear yellow

The simplicity of a pleated, chiffon, yellow saree paired with a navy or bubblegum coloured blouse is bound to make a powerful style statement or an all yellow ankle length dress with comfy flat sandals for chic girls will serve the purpose as well.

 

 

The amalgam of white and yellow

Pacifying to the eyes, yellow kurti symphonizes with white plazo, cigarette pants or churidar, graced up with oxidized silver jewellery and juttis to delight the hearts of the enthusiasts of ethnicity.

 

 

Fusion of Indo-western

For girls, who are in love with the long skirts, can pair up their beautiful yellow skirts with the contrasting crimson crop top or vice-versa for those having crimson long skirts, accessorizing with bold boho jewellery catching the eyes of the bustling crowd.

 

 

Chic yellow attire

It is beyond question that navy pants or denim jeans make a perfect duo with long yellow front slit kurti or short flared one adorned with colourful accessorize, giving a bright, cool and trendy ensemble in the mob of monotonous and humdrum accoutrements.

 

 

Eye-catching accessory pop

To make a spectacle of your dernier cri, make a drop-dead gorgeous statement with your favourite yellow handbag and chic yellow heels accessorizing your basic outfit.

NavratriGoddess BrahmchariniYellow glamourFashion tips

