Navratri 2018

Navratri 2018: Sizzle in blue this evening – Style tips for women

Pic courtesy: PTI image for representation purpose only. Dancers, dressed in traditional attire, take part in the rehearsals for the 'Garba' dance in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai: Begin this year's Navratri celebrations by dazzling in Royal Blue, the colour code for the first day this festive season. Turn heads by going desi at the garba-dandiya night and make the most of the festivities.

Here are some style tips for women for the first night of Navratri:

If you don’t have a blue saree (either Navy blue or sky blue), pick up a blue Kurti/Kurta from your wardrobe and team it up with a pair of blue jeans. To add a bit of desi touch, you can wear jhumkas that compliment the attire. You can even sport a diamond/stone nose pin.

If you have a blue saree, drape it beautifully and compliment the same with pearl or light metal jewellery. Keep your hairdo simple and go for gajras if you love them. Blue matching bangles will enhance your look.

If you have Chudidar-Kurta or Salwar-Kameez in blue, then keep it ready for this evening’s dandiya event. Pick up matching or complimenting jewellery. Go for a no make-up look. Just wear a bright red/maroon lip colour that suits your complexion.

And last but not least, if you have a blue ghaghra/lehenga/sharara and choli, you can rock this evening by going all out traditional. Keep matching/complimenting accessories aside. You can even sport a bun or a juda to get the perfect desi look. A gajra around your juda will add magic to your attire.

