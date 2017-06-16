close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Own your curves with style – Here’s how

A leading fashion rental and styling service, is launching a new line of designer wear, especially curated and styled for curvy women.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:14
Own your curves with style – Here’s how
Pic courtesy: Thinkstock image for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: Still yearning for that gorgeous evening gown, which you spotted on the runway or on the cover of Vogue, but you`re apprehensive that it won`t come in your size?

Tired of seeing outfits that you love, fitted only on figures that seems unreal? These frustrations are now of the past as Stage3, a leading fashion rental and styling service, is launching a new line of designer wear, especially curated and styled for curvy women.

It`s now time to #OwnYourCurves and do away with calling curvy women "plus sized.

"Stage3`s curvy collection comprises of stunning saris by Anamika Khanna, gorgeous jumpsuits by Ridhi Mehra, elegant anarkalis by Bhaavya Bhatnagar, bold and sexy ensembles from Taika by Poonam Bhagat and exquisite silhouettes by Rina Dhaka.All the styles and silhouettes have been carefully selected by Stage3`s stylists, keeping in mind curvy Indian women, with garments that hide the problem areas and accentuate parts that work in their favour.

Sabena Puri, co-founder of Stage3, while speaking about the intention and inspiration behind Stage3`s Curvy Collection, said, "While interacting with our customers we noticed an under-serviced dress up need for curvy women in India. Every woman is beautiful and deserves to experiment with fashion. Stage3 will bring them one step closer in finding their own unique style quotient."

#OwnYourCurves campaign will feature women, sharing their stories of why they love their curves and what their idea is of owning their body. It will profile successful and confident women from different walks of life who embrace body positivism and are an inspiration to modern millennial women. 

TAGS

FashionFashion clothesFashion apparelsTrendy clothesFashion rental

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video