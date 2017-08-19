Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like royalty.

The actress received accolades when she walked confidently on the runway and flaunted her trademark dimpled smile.

The Falguni and Shane Peacock Spring/Summer 2018 collection "Cassiopeia" was a fashionable intergalactic experience at the fashion gala.

Supermodel Ujwala Raut opened the show in a figure-hugging embellished bodysuit stylised with a long cape and an organza jacket and looked every inch a glamorous diva.

The collection also had micro mini dazzled, sequined, dresses that were aimed at the youthful space traveller, while the splash of beads and feathers on the garments was just perfect for the trendy jetsetters. The space age theme also appeared with bits of champagne tones that were sprinkled on evening gowns. The metallic nature of the weaves made the style statement for the coming season.

Here is the Twitter post by Lakme Fashion Week:

The detailing was intense and varied with a long list of embellishments. There was an assortment of singed chrome thorns, lots of Moon dust to match the exquisite jewellery by Farah Khan.