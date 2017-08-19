close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like royalty.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 11:10
Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Picture Courtesy: twitter/ @LakmeFashionWk

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like royalty.

The actress received accolades when she walked confidently on the runway and flaunted her trademark dimpled smile.

The Falguni and Shane Peacock Spring/Summer 2018 collection "Cassiopeia" was a fashionable intergalactic experience at the fashion gala.

Supermodel Ujwala Raut opened the show in a figure-hugging embellished bodysuit stylised with a long cape and an organza jacket and looked every inch a glamorous diva.

The collection also had micro mini dazzled, sequined, dresses that were aimed at the youthful space traveller, while the splash of beads and feathers on the garments was just perfect for the trendy jetsetters. The space age theme also appeared with bits of champagne tones that were sprinkled on evening gowns. The metallic nature of the weaves made the style statement for the coming season.

Here is the Twitter post by Lakme Fashion Week:

The detailing was intense and varied with a long list of embellishments. There was an assortment of singed chrome thorns, lots of Moon dust to match the exquisite jewellery by Farah Khan.

TAGS

Preity ZintaLakme Fashion Weeklakme fashion week 2017Falguni and Shane PeacockFalguni and Shane Peacock's designs

From Zee News

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapoor to walk for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale
Fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapoor to walk for Manish...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video