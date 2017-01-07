Priyanka Chopra has 'girl problems' in choosing Golden Globes perfect outfit!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is taking over the world in her own style and how! The actress is experimenting and expanding her own horizons. The actress has added yet another feather in her cap, as she will be presenting Golden Globes this year.

The global icon that she is has to carefully choose her outfits as well. And girls can get really touchy when it comes to clothes, right? So, Piggy Chops is not different, she shared a small video which she captioned as: “Sometimes too many options aren't a good thing... #GoldenGlobes#GirlProblems ... suggestions?

So, we totally understand how PeeCee must be feeling right now. But with a train of celebrity stylists backing her up we are sure she will shine at the awards like her previous outings.

You go girl!