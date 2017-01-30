Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of '150 Most Fashionable Women Now'

New Delhi: Adding another feather to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's cap, Harper's Bazaar has now named her among the 150 Most Fashionable Women Now. PeeCee has been making a lot of waves in the fashion industry lately by making some stunning red carpet appearances at global events.

"Thx u @harpersbazaarus for including me as one of ur 150 Most Fashionable Women, among such an extraordinary group!" Piggy Chops tweeted. She has been named under the section of New Guard.

Way to go girl!

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the second season of American drama series ‘Quantico’.

Also, the 34-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 1990's popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Bravo and Zac Efron.