Priyanka Chopra shimmers in blue on the cover of Filmfare –Pic inside

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who is in the US these days to shoot for Quantico season 3 and her Hollywood projects, shimmers on the cover of Filmfare, February edition.

The former Miss World strikes a sexy pose as she shimmers in a royal blue dress with a long slit showing her long leg. She has teamed it up with a matching glittery jacket.

Striking a pose on the rooftop, with the New York skyline as the backdrop, Priyanka looks ravishing as she “explodes” while telling “heartbreak is a bit**”.

She took to Twitter to share the magazine cover:

“Skylines, rooftops and familiar faces... in my home away from home @filmfare @jiteshpillaai @RohanShrestha #NYC (sic).”

Priyanka is going places both literally and otherwise and we can’t stop going gaga over her.

She has two Hollywood films slated to release soon – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She had made her Hollywood debut last year with the adaptation of popular TV show Baywatch on celluloid. She teamed up with Dwayne Johnson for the film which did a moderate business at the Box Office.

It’s been a while we have seen Priyanka in a Bollywood film and we can’t wait to see her back in India shooting for her next in Hindi.

At present, speculations are rife that the Baywatch beauty will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding this summer.

The wedding which is scheduled to take place on May 19 may see Priyanka as Meghan’s bridesmaid. But PeeCee has remained tight-lipped about the same.