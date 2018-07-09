हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar's chemistry in new ad is unmissable - Watch

Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the Miss World crown for the country.

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Ranveer Singh have teamed for an ad. The beauty queen took to her Instagram page to share a video that shows her grooving with the Bollywood hunk.

Check out the video embedded below:

Explaining her experience of working with Ranveer Singh, Manushi said, "It was a very different experience for me to shoot for this commercial. I had the opportunity to work with the one and only Ranveer Singh."

"It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura is so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun," the reigning beauty queen said.

Manushi is the sixth Indian after Reita Faria in 1943, followed which Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Priyanka Chopra (2000) to win the crown for the country.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The dashing actor will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on India's first World Cup victory under the captaincy of one of the country's finest all-rounders Kapil Dev.

The superstar, who spent shivers down the spine of moviegoers by portraying a ruthless character like Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in January this year, may tie the nuptial knot with rumoured ladylove Deepika Padukone in November.

Speculations are rife that the actor may have a hush-hush wedding ceremony in a foreign destination a la Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

(With IANS inputs)

