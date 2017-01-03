close
Ranveer Singh – ‘International Man of the Year’ graces the cover of Esquire magazine – SEE PIC

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 09:28
Ranveer in a still from 'Lootera'.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is turning out to be Bollywood’s next BIG THING. The ‘Befikre’ actor, who was adjudicated the ‘International Man of the Year’ title by Esquire Middle East, has featured on the cover of the magazine. And boy, he looks dayum cool!

The hunk of an actor is winning hearts not just in India but overseas too! He is gradually inching closer to his rumoured ladylove – Deepika Padukone – in the international arena and this cover photo is a big proof:

Ranveer, who is just about 10 films old,  has created a niche for himself in the film industry.

He is ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed boy and one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. From ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to ‘Befikre’, Ranveer has proved that he is here to play bery long impressive innings.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 09:28

